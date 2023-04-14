7
Research Focus Areas
The unique strengths of the consortium and its vision for transformative infrastructure programs were key elements in developing NCIT’s three topical research pillars. Both innovation and implementation are essential for transformation to occur, and both are integral to the research programs of the center.
These three pillars provide support and direction for NCIT’s research programs.
Infrastructure Durability and Resilience
Aims to transform American infrastructure, increase the life span and resiliency of transportation assets, and enable transportation infrastructure to be prepared for, adapt to, and rapidly recover from natural or manmade disruptions. Included are better ways to design, build, and maintain all modes of transportation infrastructure; robust pavements research, including new and innovative construction materials and intelligent construction methods; and new ways to enhance environmental stewardship by recycling.
Technology
Aims to address the impacts and potential benefits of technological innovation, including connected and automated vehicles, the electrification of vehicles on transportation infrastructure, and the use of technology to enhance construction project delivery. The consortium also will investigate the use of machine learning, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, and more to enhance proactive infrastructure management.
Policy
Aims to improve decision-making for financial resource allocation, including equity and social justice considerations, improved economic analysis for transportation improvements, innovative transportation finance methods, environmental stewardship, policy pertaining to enhanced project delivery methods, innovative construction methods, and other infrastructure-related policy issues. With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IIJA’s) historic investment in American infrastructure, good policy enabling fully informed decisions has never been more important.
How NCIT Supports the United States Department of Transportation
NCIT’s philosophy is fully aligned with the United States Department of Transportation’s (USDOT’s) strategic goals:
- Transformation
- Equity
- Economic strength and global competitiveness
- Climate and sustainability
Because durability and resilience are closely linked through NCIT initiatives, the center’s focus is consistent with the USDOT’s statutory priority of preserving the existing transportation system as well. The center’s ability to transform policy to guide infrastructure investment is especially critical as the provisions of the IIJA are implemented.